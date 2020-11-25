Sydney man accused of faking his own kidnapping

A man accused of faking his own kidnapping has been found by police relaxing with friends in a Sydney cafe.

Police say they received reports shortly after 5am on Tuesday that a 31-year-old man from Toongabbie had been kidnapped and assaulted.

A police operation to recover the man was initiated by officers, including assistance from the State Crime Command’s Robbery and Serious Crime Squad.

Following extensive inquiries, they found the man unharmed at Brighton le Sands cafe just before midday.

He was with two men aged 28 and 27 and a 24-year-old woman.

The 31-year-old man has been charged with giving false information resulting in a police investigation and using a carriage service to menace.

Police say the man attempted to extort money from people known to him while falsely claiming to be a victim of an assault and kidnapping.

He was refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court on Wednesday.

The two other men and the woman were released without charge.