Serial cancer fraudster given another jail sentence

A serial con woman has been jailed for defrauding the Commonwealth of more than $100,000 in disability payments after lying about having cancer, again.

Hannah Dickinson fraudulently obtained $100,230.73 in Disability Support Pension benefits between January 2014 and October 2018 by claiming she had terminal leiomyosarcoma.

The 27-year-old was jailed in Victoria’s County Court on Tuesday for two-and-a-half years, for what Judge Sarah Dawes labelled “disgraceful” lies.

Dickinson’s history of fraud is extensive.

She was sentenced on Tuesday while serving a separate jail term for another cancer con.

Judge Dawes ordered Dickinson serve one year of her latest sentence before her release on a $1000 recognisance order requiring good behaviour for three years.

“This was a sustained and deliberate fraud against the social welfare system … it was motivated by greed,” the judge said.

“You fantasised about a lot of money and the happiness it would bring … you wanted to party hard and maintain an extravagant lifestyle.

“I consider your conduct disgraceful.”

Dickinson cried as she was sentenced.

She is already part way through a separate jail term for breaching an earlier court order.

In 2018, she conned friends and family into raising $40,000 for treatment for cancer she didn’t have.

Dickinson was initially spared prison and ordered to complete a non-custodial sentence in the community.

She breached that by falsifying documents to get a $30,000 car loan and was subsequently jailed in June for eight months.

