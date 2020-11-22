Ex-NRL star Michael Gordon busted as NSW police swoop on alleged drug ring targeting schoolies

Gold Coast has cut ties with Michael Gordon after the former NRL player was arrested and charged with multiple drug offences.

The 37-year-old was one of seven people arrested after a NSW police investigation into MDMA and cocaine supply on the state’s far north coast and in south-east Queensland.

Police said they fear the alleged drug syndicate was set to target at schoolies celebrations.

Gordon, who played 261 NRL matches before retiring at the end of 2019, was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug and two counts of possess prohibited drug.

He was granted conditional bail and is set to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on December 14.

The seven arrests followed a six-month interstate investigation into a cocaine and ecstasy supply racket.

The group was taken into custody following raids at nine properties on the NSW far north coast and southeast Queensland on Saturday morning.

Strike Force Caved investigators also seized steroids, more than $60,000 in cash, mobile phones and drugs paraphernalia.

Tweed-Byron Crime Manager Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said on Sunday the arrests had come at a crucial time, with thousands of school leavers arriving in the area.

“Byron Bay is one of the busiest places on the east coast of Australia right now, with thousands of schoolies expected to fill coastal towns during the coming weeks,” he said.

“These drugs were bound for our streets, and these arrests will have significantly disrupted the supply chain into the schoolies areas.”

Those arrested include a 21-year-old man taken into custody on the Gold Coast, with detectives due to seek his extradition to NSW on Monday.

A 31-year-old man apprehended at Miami in Queensland is similarly subject to an interstate application.

A 22-year-old man arrested at a home south of Tweed Heads has been charged with 20 offences including drug supply and participating in a criminal group. He has been refused bail to appear in Lismore Local Court.

A 20-year-old woman and man, 21, are accused of drug supply and participating in a criminal group and are due to face Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

Within hours of his arrest, the Titans released a brief statement confirming Gordon would no longer be working with them as a specialist coach.

“Michael has been working on a contract basis, providing specialist coaching services to the club over the past season,” the Titans said.

“He will not be providing services to the club until further notice.”

A goal-kicking fullback, Gordon made one State of Origin appearance for NSW in his long career, which included stints at Penrith, Cronulla, Parramatta and the Sydney Roosters.

A Tweed Coast junior player, Gordon joined the Titans before the 2018 season and played 36 matches for them before retiring.

-with AAP