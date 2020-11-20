Teen’s accused killer dies after prison bashing

A man accused of bashing Queensland teen Larissa Beilby to death has died after after an assault by another prisoner.

Zlatko Sikorsky, 37, was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with critical head injuries after a fight with another inmate at Woolston Correctional Centre on November 10.

Queensland Corrective Services confirmed Mr Sikorsky died in hospital on Friday. An investigation is underway.

“The injuries are a result of an altercation with another prisoner,” a QCS statement said on Wednesday, November 11.

Mr Sikorsky was accused of murdering and torturing 16-year-old Larissa on June 23, 2019, and had been awaiting a trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

Her battered body was found inside a barrel on the back of a ute abandoned at a residential complex on the Gold Coast on June 28, 2019.

Chantelle Maker later told a committal hearing at Beenleigh Magistrates Court she gave the teenager methamphetamine in the lead up to her death to protect her from Mr Sikorsky after he beat her up.

“She needed to stay awake so she could still be alive. She was purple from head to toe,” Ms Maker told the court.

“That purple that I was so frightened for her that when he went for a shower, I snuck out and got her phone so she could put it all over social media.”

“Because she wouldn’t go to the police station with me.”

Ms Maker said she was “petrified” of Mr Sikorsky, who she alleged had abducted her more than once and threatened to kill her.

She also recalled the day when she helped Mr Sikorsky allegedly steal the black ute that Larissa’s body would later be found in.

-AAP