Tasmanian man injured by chainsaw in ‘dispute between neighbours’

A 59-year-old man was taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital with "significant" wounds. Photo: ABC/Pixabay
A man has chainsaw wounds to his arms after allegedly being attacked during a neighbourhood dispute in Tasmania’s south.

Police said they were called to a property at Wards Court in Middleton, about 47 kilometres south of Hobart, about 10.20pm on Tuesday.

They said a 60-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman visited the property, where the woman had allegedly crashed a vehicle into a shed.

The 60-year-old man allegedly injured the pair’s 59-year-old neighbour with a chainsaw.

Police said the neighbour suffered “significant” wounds to his arms and was taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital in a serious condition.

His alleged attackers are in custody and assisting with inquiries. No charges have yet been laid.

Investigators remain at the scene.

“Police would like to reassure the community this was an isolated incident linked to an ongoing dispute between people known to each other,” a Tasmania Police statement read.

