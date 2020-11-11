News Crime Teenager’s accused killer critically injured in prison bashing
Updated:

Teenager’s accused killer critically injured in prison bashing

Larissa Beilby
Larissa Beilby bruised body was found in the back of a ute on the Gold Coast in 2019. Photo: GoFundMe
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A man accused of bashing Queensland teen Larissa Beilby to death is in a critical condition in hospital after being bashed in prison while awaiting the murder trial.

Zlatko Sikorsky, 36, was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with head injuries after a fight with another inmate at Woolston Correctional Centre on Tuesday night.

“The injuries are a result of an altercation with another prisoner,” a Queensland Corrective Services statement said on Wednesday.

body in barrel accused to fight murder charge
Mr Sikorsky was awaiting trial for the murder of Larissa Beilby. Photo: AAP

Mr Sikorsky is accused of murdering and torturing the 16-year-old on June 23, 2019, and had been awaiting trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

Larissa’s battered body was found inside a barrel on the back of a ute abandoned at a residential complex on the Gold Coast on June 28, 2019.

On November 27, Chantelle Maker told a committal hearing at Beenleigh Magistrates Court that she gave the 16-year-old methamphetamine in the lead up to her death to protect her from Mr Sikorsky after he beat her up.

“She needed to stay awake so she could still be alive. She was purple from head to toe,” Ms Maker told the court.

“That purple that I was so frightened for her that when he went for a shower I snuck out and got her phone so she could put it all over social media.”

“Because she wouldn’t go to the police station with me.”

Ms Maker said she was “petrified” of Mr Sikorsky, who she alleged had abducted her on more than one occasion and threatened to kill her.

She also recalled the day when she helped him allegedly steal the black ute that Larissa’s body would later be located on.

-AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

‘Largely ideological’: JobSeeker cuts will create job losses
The promising signs Australia is heading toward COVID-normal
Seth Rogen
We asked 24 women to reflect on images of ‘hot’ men – and it’s good news for those with ‘dad bods’
What jobs? Unemployed Australians furious as JobSeeker supplement reduced
Garry Linnell: Donald Trump sits on a throne of lies. How about you?
A public affair: Porter, Tudge claims show we should poke holes in Canberra love bubble
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video