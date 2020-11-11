Teenager’s accused killer critically injured in prison bashing

A man accused of bashing Queensland teen Larissa Beilby to death is in a critical condition in hospital after being bashed in prison while awaiting the murder trial.

Zlatko Sikorsky, 36, was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with head injuries after a fight with another inmate at Woolston Correctional Centre on Tuesday night.

“The injuries are a result of an altercation with another prisoner,” a Queensland Corrective Services statement said on Wednesday.

Mr Sikorsky is accused of murdering and torturing the 16-year-old on June 23, 2019, and had been awaiting trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

Larissa’s battered body was found inside a barrel on the back of a ute abandoned at a residential complex on the Gold Coast on June 28, 2019.

On November 27, Chantelle Maker told a committal hearing at Beenleigh Magistrates Court that she gave the 16-year-old methamphetamine in the lead up to her death to protect her from Mr Sikorsky after he beat her up.

“She needed to stay awake so she could still be alive. She was purple from head to toe,” Ms Maker told the court.

“That purple that I was so frightened for her that when he went for a shower I snuck out and got her phone so she could put it all over social media.”

“Because she wouldn’t go to the police station with me.”

Ms Maker said she was “petrified” of Mr Sikorsky, who she alleged had abducted her on more than one occasion and threatened to kill her.

She also recalled the day when she helped him allegedly steal the black ute that Larissa’s body would later be located on.

