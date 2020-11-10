Convictions quashed in double police killing

A man jailed for life for the killing of two Melbourne policemen has had his convictions overturned because of the “reprehensible” conduct of investigating officers.

Jason Roberts had convictions for the 1998 murders of Sergeant Gary Silk and Senior Constable Rodney Miller overturned on Tuesday, after two decades behind bars.

His lawyers have flagged plans for a bail application after three of the state’s most senior judges ordered he remain behind bars ahead of a retrial.

Mr Roberts and Bandali Debs were found guilty by a jury in 2002 and sentenced to life behind bars. Mr Robers has served 20 years of a minimum 35 year sentence, which has now been overturned.

The appeal judges said after anxious consideration they determined the long-undisclosed misconduct of one particular officer had so corrupted Mr Roberts’ initial trial “as to poison it to its root”.

Senior Constable Glenn Pullin destroyed his original statement about the murders and substituted a backdated statement which included dying declarations of Sen Const Miller, indicating there were two offenders.

“They were on foot,” he said the officer, knowing he was mortally wounded, had said.

Senior Constable Pullin then committed perjury by lying about the second statement, and failed to disclose its existence, which the court found amounted to a “gross and fundamental corruption of the trial process”.

That’s combined with the fact initial and potential relevant statements by four officers were not kept and are now missing, only revised statements were included in a brief of evidence and a senior detective initially told officers not to include Senior Constable Miller’s remarks in their statements.

The judges concluded it would not be unfair or unjust for Mr Roberts to face a fresh trial.

While they are not convinced conviction is inevitable, they noted the Crown’s case remains strong.

“Although the non-disclosure did not result from innocent mistake and reflects reprehensible conduct by police officers, we do not accept that the need to deter repetitions of such behaviour is of itself sufficient to justify an acquittal,” they said.

“The quashing of the appellant’s convictions and the fact of a retrial will themselves have a deterrent effect.”

Mr Roberts has been in custody since August 2000, when he was 19 years old.

He has always maintained his innocence in the murders. While he admitted being involved in the robberies being investigated by the officers that night, he claimed he was with his girlfriend Nicole – Debs’ daughter – when the officers were killed.

Anti-corruption watchdog IBAC investigated allegations police used dodgy evidence-gathering methods and failed to disclose vital information in Roberts’ prosecution.

A report handed down in July slammed Victoria Police for improper evidentiary and disclosure practices.

IBAC Commissioner Robert Redlich said historically some officers were taught improper practices at the Victoria Police Academy.

“Because Victoria Police has never clearly called out and stopped such improper practices, IBAC has found there is a real risk these practices continue to be used by some police today,” he said.

-AAP