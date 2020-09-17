A Gold Coast man has been charged over threats to kill Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and the Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young.

Police searched a home at Nerang on Wednesday night and arrested and charged a 43-year-old man.

He has been charged with one count of using a carriage service to make a threat to kill.

The man has not been held in custody, but has been issued with a Notice To Appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on October 7.

On Monday, Queensland police confirmed they had been concerned for the Chief Health Officer’s safety.

“Where there is information that gives us concern for the wellbeing of anyone we will take action – either they will come to us or we will go to them and give them advice on their safety,” Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming said.

“My understanding is police have engaged with the CHO and given her some advice.”

Dr Young compared the threats to the hardships people had suffered during the pandemic.

“It has taken an enormous toll on me but then, this has taken an enormous toll on nearly every single person in our community.

“Of course it is tough, but as I say, this is tough for an enormous number of people.”

Dr Young said she appreciated having the support of the Government and police.

“[It] has made me feel much, much safer doing what I need to do,” she said.

Dr Young has been under sustained pressure from the Opposition and Federal Government over the state’s restrictions to allow people into Queensland on compassionate grounds.

On Monday, Ms Palaszczuk backed her CHO, saying she was prepared to risk losing the election if it meant following the advice of Dr Young.

She described Dr Young as one of the most professional women she had ever worked with.

“Her advice has kept Queenslanders safe,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Now if it means I have to lose the election, I will risk all that if it means keeping Queenslanders safe.

“For some reason, Queensland seems to be singled out when Tasmania and Western Australia have similar restrictions.

“I think it is not right that a public servant of her high standing – and she is regarded as one of the best in the nation – be attacked for giving her clear advice.”

