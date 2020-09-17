Ten men charged with murder over Brisbane brawl refused bail

Ten men charged with the murder of 19-year-old Girum Mekonnen in a brawl on Brisbane’s northside at the weekend have had their matters briefly mentioned in court.

The men – Alex Deng, Joseph Lokolong, Majok Majok, Juma Makuol, Chan Kon, Anas Musa, Kresto Wal Wal, Yohana Wal Wal, Gabreal Wal and Santo Wal – are facing a string of charges, including murder, over the clash at a Zillmere park on Sunday.

Police allege Mr Mekonnen was killed after he and others were taken by surprise at the park and assaulted with bats and knives.

It sparked a major police investigation involving homicide squad detectives, forensic, special officers and others, resulting in Wednesday’s arrests.

Each of the men had their cases briefly mentioned in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday morning and were adjourned to November 16.

Due to the nature of the charges, none of the defendants was able to apply for bail in the magistrates court.

-ABC