Driver who killed four children while drunk will plead guilty

A man who killed four children in a car crash in Sydney’s west will plead guilty to seven charges, including four for manslaughter.

Samuel Davidson, 30, is accused of having a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit when his four-wheel drive hit the children on a footpath at Oatlands in early February.

Siblings Antony, 13, Angelina, 12 and Sienna, 9, and their cousin Veronique Sakr, 11, were going to a shop to buy ice-cream and were killed at the scene.

Court documents revealed Mr Davidson had cocaine and MDMA in his system as well as alcohol.

On Thursday, Davidson indicated he would plead guilty to four charges of manslaughter, and three other charges, including dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He appeared in court via visual link wearing prison greens and simply answered “yes, your magistrate” when asked about the plea.

The family of the children who were killed were not present at Parramatta Court on Thursday, and have said in a previous statement they made a conscious decision not to attend the hearings.

“We’re determined to spend time with our children who are still with us and remain in constant prayer for the strength we need to see us through this time,” Daniel Abdallah, the father of three of the four children who died, said earlier this year.

“Our trust is in the Australian judicial system.”

Mr Abdallah said the family’s position of “total forgiveness” regarding Mr Davidson had not changed.

The family made several public appearances after the crash and mourned openly with the community, who established memorials and held vigils at the site of the crash.

Hundreds of bunches of flowers, balloons and candles were left at the crash site and Mr Adballah and his wife Leila visited the area in the aftermath to read the tributes that had been left.

Toys such as basketballs were also left at the memorial – Mr Abdallah said his son Antony was a fan of NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash the week before.

At the time of the crash, the driver’s parents – retired police detective Allan Davidson and his wife Kay – said their son had “a good heart” and were heartbroken over the incident.

“We’re absolutely devastated for the loss of those children, ” Allan Davidson said.

“Those poor families have lost their children; no words can help them and I’m so sorry to them.”