A man linked to two bikie gangs has died in a “calculated” and “brazen” shooting outside his southwestern Sydney home while his wife and child were inside.

Fares Abounader, 39, suffered multiple gunshot wounds outside his Wall Avenue home in Panania just before midnight on Saturday.

Mr Abounader’s family, including his wife and young child, were home when he was shot multiple times after returning from a night out.

Despite the best efforts of his family, a neighbour and emergency services, he died at the scene.

“The shooting was very calculated and very deliberate and quite brazen,” NSW Police Detective Superintendent Robert Critchlow said on Sunday.

Mr Abounader was a member of the Comanchero motorcycle gang before defecting to the rival Bandidos after the 2019 slaying of his gangland ally, former Comanchero boss Mahmoud “Mick” Hawi.

Police could not confirm if that was a factor in the shooting.

“Despite the fact that the victim is known to police it doesn’t change the fact he was a family man. His wife and young child were home at the time,” Det Supt Critchlow told reporters.

“No one deserves to be treated like this and murdered in such a callous fashion in front of his home.”

The detective labelled the attack a “cowardly ambush” and warned police would come down hard on any sign of retaliation.

Officers are on the lookout for a white, late-model SUV and anyone with CCTV around the Panania area has been urged to contact Crimestoppers.

“We’ll be knocking on doors and knocking down doors until we find the people responsible,” Det Supt Critchlow said.

Detectives from the Criminal Groups and Homicide squads have established Strike Force Manifold to investigate the shooting, with assistance from Strike Force Raptor.

-AAP