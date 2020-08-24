The leader at the Christchurch mosque where 44 worshippers were killed in the 2019 terror attack has issued a stirring statement of humanity’s defiance at the New Zealand High Court.

Gamal Fouda, the imam at Al Noor mosque, was the first of an expected 66 victims who will give impact statements before High Court this week, where Brenton Tarrant is being sentenced.

Mr Fouda was at the pulpit on March 15, 2019, when the Australian terrorist burst into the house of worship, opening fire.

On Monday, he was just metres from Tarrant, telling the white supremacist that his wanton murder achieved the opposite of what he wanted.

“The actions of the terrorist have changed Christchurch and New Zealand,” Mr Fouda said.

“There has been much change within our community but I love New Zealand and our society showed love and support for us.

“Al Noor Mosque has grown and I believe our community is much more connected with people in Christchurch, New Zealand and worldwide.

“If you have done anything … the community is closer with your evil actions.”

In the days after the attack, both Al Noor mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre were overwhelmed with support from locals. Assembled flowers and tributes stretched for hundreds of metres around both buildings.

Mr Fouda said it “gave power to all of us Muslims and the non-Muslims in New Zealand”.

“New Zealand is seen by the world as a model of compassion, love and harmony … and the terrorist was seen as a criminal,” Mr Fouda said.

Mr Fouda’s testimony was followed by several other victims; some who allowed their statements to be read by victim support officers.

Speaking through an interpreter, Khaled Majed Abdel Rauf Alnobani revealed the unshakeable trauma that remains with him after escaping from Al Noor mosque.

“I have felt disappointment for not being able to help more people. What happened was so unexpected and I still feel shocked by what I saw,” he said.

“I have not returned to regular work because I am struggling with every day life.

“My behaviour has changed because I have lost some of my friends.

“If I think about everything that happened I am always sad. I’m depressed. I’m frustrated that someone has taken away my happiness.”

Before leaving his station, Mr Alnobani looked towards Tarrant and delivered his own riposte.

“We have become more united. You have made that. And thank you for that,” he said.

