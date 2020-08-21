Father charged with nine-week-old baby’s murder

A man accused of murdering a nine-week-old baby boy in a western Sydney home will remain behind bars for at least the next two months after failing to apply for bail.

The infant died on July 20 at Sydney Children’s Hospital in Randwick after being found unresponsive by emergency services on June 27 at an Auburn home.

The cause of the baby’s death remains unclear.

The 46-year-old man, who was known to the baby, was arrested in Auburn on Thursday, and charged with murder.

He appeared in the dock in Burwood Local Court on Friday but did not apply for bail, which was formally refused by magistrate Lisa Stapleton. He will return to court on October 21.

“This is a charge of the most serious type and a strictly indictable matter,” Ms Stapleton said.