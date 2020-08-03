News Crime Teens charged over stabbing that cost man an eye
The injured man is in a critical condition in hospital, having lost an eye in the attack. Photo: AAP
Five teenagers have been charged over a stabbing outside a Sydney party that caused a man to lose his eye and left him fighting for his life.

The injured man, 36, is in a critical condition in hospital, after having emergency surgery after the Friday night incident.

NSW Police say they were called to an Airbnb party at the intersection of Pyrmont Bridge Road and Wattle Street in Pyrmont about 10.50pm on Friday after the man was allegedly set upon by a group of up to 10 males.

The man was treated by paramedics and taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital after the attack.

Three teens aged 15, 17 and 18 were arrested on Saturday and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and affray.

They remain before the courts.

On Sunday, police arrested two 16-year-old boys at a home in Marsfield.

They have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The teens were refused bail and were to appear before a children’s court on Monday.

-with AAP

