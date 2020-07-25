News Crime Yachtie trio charged over one-tonne meth bust
Updated:

Yachtie trio charged over one-tonne meth bust

Police remove the massive ice haul from the La Fayette. Photo: AFP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Three men who allegedly sailed one tonne of methamphetamine from Mexico to waters off Norfolk Island during a failed drug smuggling operation have faced a Queensland court.

UK citizens Matthew Adam Carter, 37, and Charles James Ewan Glenny, 53, and US national Braeton Hunter Mitchell, 30, appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The trio were arrested on Friday at the Brisbane International Airport and charged with one count each of attempting to import a commercial quantity of border-controlled drugs.

Australian Federal Police alleges the three men sailed their vessel into waters off Norfolk Island, before the methamphetamine was loaded onto a yacht named the La Fayette.

Investigators say the La Fayette then sailed toward NSW, where it was intercepted by the water police off Lake Macquarie in April, following a tip-off by New Caledonian authorities.

Carter told the court he had spent six weeks in custody in New Caledonia and five weeks in the Solomon Islands before being transferred to Australia on Friday.

The three men did not apply for bail and were remanded in custody to appear in the same court on August 21.

Two men who were aboard the La Fayette – a New Zealand citizen aged 33 and a dual UK/South African national aged 35 – have previously been charged with importing a commercial quantity of border controlled drug and appeared in court.

-AAP

Trending Now

How should new mums’ visitors be managed in the age of COVID? It’s complicated
rent-moratorium-future
‘Ticking time bomb’: Future of rent moratoriums under a cloud after coronavirus payment changes
The Ferguson Report: QAnon-brainers give conspiracy theorists a bad name
Global deaths soar to 5000 a day as ‘model’ countries report their worst infections
Redskins, Arabs and Rippers: Sports teams are more than a name
Millennials need more than a hug, starting with job security and wage justice
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video