Police investigate fatal stabbing at Sydney apartment block

A man stabbed to death at an apartment block in the inner Sydney suburb of Pyrmont was an employee at the building, the ABC understands.

Police were called to the Mirage apartment complex on Bunn Street about 8am on Thursday.

The man died at the scene and has not been formally identified.

Police have sent a sniffer dog into the car park of the building, with a manhunt underway for the killer.

Cameron Slaughter lives in the building and told the ABC he saw lots of blood and a body in the lift in the foyer.

Another man, who lives on the second floor, said he was shocked by the news.

Riot squad officers are also on the scene and Bunn Street remains cordoned off.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The nine-storey development is close to Sydney’s Fish Markets, The Star casino and Darling Harbour.

Pyrmont is home to thousands of apartments and popular among office workers for its proximity to the CBD.