Police officer killed, another seriously injured in NZ shooting

A man hunt is underway and local schools are in lockdown after a New Zealand police officer was shot and killed in Auckland.

New Zealand police say a big operation is underway to apprehend the offender, who attacked officers performing a “routine traffic stop” in the west Auckland suburb of Massey on Friday morning.

Shots were fired at police, hitting two officers, and a member of the public was hit and seriously injured by the offender’s vehicle, according to police.

NZ Police confirmed the officer’s death in a briefing shortly after, calling it “the absolute worst thing to have to deal with”.

New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the other officer and the passerby were still in hospital. The officer has serious injuries and the passerby minor injuries.

“Our whole organisation is in a state of shock as a result of this event,” Mr Coster said.

Witness Elaine Taniela told the New Zealand Herald she was at home on Friday when she heard gunshots.

She said a friend who was on his way to her house at the time described seeing an officer on the ground shaking, as if he was having a seizure.

NZ Police said the offender fled in a vehicle and many police were involved in an active search.

“Cordons are in place and schools in the immediate area have been advised to lockdown,” they said.

“Police advise all members of the public to avoid the Massey area, in particular the areas around Don Buck Road, Waimumu Road, Hewlitt Road and Triangle Road.”

-more to come