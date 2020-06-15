News Crime Kidnap victim calls police from boot of car

Kidnap victim calls police from boot of car

The woman guided police to her location after making the emergency call. Photo: AAP
An Adelaide woman made an emergency call for help from the boot of a car and was rescued after guiding police to her location.

Two men and a woman have been arrested and charged with kidnapping over the incident in the city’s northern suburbs on Saturday.

Police say the woman called triple zero, saying she’d been taken at gunpoint.

“The woman was able to provide police with vague details of her location,” they said on Monday.

“A short time later, patrols identified and attended a house in Elizabeth Park, where they located the woman tied up in the boot of a Mitsubishi sedan.”

Officers then entered the property and arrested the three people who were all known to the victim.

Two men, aged 33 and 39, and a 33-year-old woman have all been charged with kidnapping, aggravated threats to kill, aggravated assault and illegal use.

They were refused bail and will appear in Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Monday.

The victim was taken to the Lyell McEwin Hospital and treated for several injuries including a fractured eye socket.

Police said they were still looking for another man involved in the attack.

