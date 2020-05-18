Parents slain, son arrested 900km away

A man accused of murdering his parents in Brisbane has been caught more than 900 kilometres away on a Sydney highway.

Highway patrol officers acting on intelligence stopped and arrested the man on the M1 at Berowra in Sydney’s northern outskirts at about 6.30pm on Sunday.

Police had found the bodies of his parents four-and-a-half hours earlier when they went to a property at Joyner in Brisbane’s north.

They have been named in media reports as Frank and Loris Puglia, both 59.

The 31-year-old accused of the murders was arrested without incident on the M1.

He’s been charged under a Queensland arrest warrant with two counts of murder (domestic violence) and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The car was seized and will undergo forensic testing.

The man was refused bail and is due to face the Parramatta Local Court via video link on Monday.

Queensland detectives are expected to travel to NSW to apply for his extradition.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

-AAP