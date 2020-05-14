Police charge Rick Barbaro following violent arrest

Victorian police have extradited Ricardo Barbaro following his arrest and murder charge after a nationwide manhunt concluded in Sydney.

The 33-year-old Southport man was apprehended after a standoff with NSW Police in the western Sydney suburb of Wentworth Point about 1am on Thursday.

The arrest came after officers went to a home on Amalfi Drive at Wentworth Point just before 11pm on Wednesday.

Following negotiations and a brief physical altercation, Barbaro was arrested, NSW Police said on Thursday.

They have since charged him with an interstate warrant for murder. He has been refused bail and will appear at Parramatta Local Court via video link later on Thursday.

The search for Mr Barbaro followed the discovery of the body of 26-year-old mother Ellie Price in her South Melbourne apartment on May 4.

It is understood Ms Price was assaulted and her body left in her home for up to five days before it was discovered.

Investigators last week appealed for information about the whereabouts of Mr Barbaro.

His stepmother, Anita, also asked for Mr Barbaro to come forward.

“If you’ve done anything wrong please come forward and do the right thing for the sake of this poor young woman and family, and the incomprehensible pain they must be suffering,” she told 9News.

Mr Barbaro and Ms Price had been involved in an intermittent relationship.

Detectives are not searching for anyone else in relation to the investigation.

Mr Barbaro was taken to Sydney’s Concord Hospital for treatment for minor injuries before being taken to Burwood Police Station.

Victorian detectives will travel to NSW to apply for the man’s extradition to Melbourne.

-with AAP