No bail for Porsche driver accused in police freeway tragedy

A Porsche driver accused of filming and abusing police dying on a Melbourne freeway after a truck crash has been denied bail.

Richard Pusey, 41, had been pulled over after allegedly driving under the influence of drugs at 149km/h along the Eastern Freeway at Kew in April.

When a truck smashed into four police officers impounding Pusey’s Porsche, the mortgage broker allegedly filmed the scene and told leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor “amazing absolutely amazing” as she groaned for help.

Senior Constable Kevin King and Constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney also died in the crash.

Mr Pusey was denied bail in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday. He faces 12 charges, including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, destroying evidence and failing to render assistance.

Magistrate Jo Metcalf labelled Mr Pusey’s alleged filming of the graphic crash scene as “highly intrusive and morally repugnant” but noted it was not illegal.

“My view is that Mr Pusey poses an unacceptable risk of committing offences on bail and endangering the safety and welfare of members of the public,” the magistrate said.

-AAP