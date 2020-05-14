News Crime Paedophile priest Gerald Ridsdale sentenced to 10 years’ jail for sexual abuse of boys in 1970s

Gerald Ridsdale has been in prison since 1994. Photo: Supplied
Paedophile priest Gerald Ridsdale will spend at least another three years in jail after pleading guilty to 14 new offences.

Ridsdale has been in prison since 1994 and was already serving a 34-year sentence for abusing more than 60 children in Victoria.

He pleaded guilty to 14 sexual offences against four boys between 1970 and 1979, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but some of that sentence will be served concurrently.

However as part of the sentence, Ridsdale’s non-parole period, which was due to end in April 2022, has been extended to 2025.

