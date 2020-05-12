Man arrested over 30-year-old alleged gay hate death

Police in NSW have arrested a man as part of an investigation into the murder of Scott Johnson, whose body was located at Sydney’s North Head more than 30 years ago.

The 27-year-old American was found dead on December 10, 1988 near Manly’s Blue Fish Point.

Detectives arrested a 49-year-old man at Lane Cove about 8.30am on Tuesday, before a search warrant was executed at a nearby home.

He has been taken to Chatswood Police Station and charges are expected to be laid later on Tuesday.

Police initially believed it was a suicide but his brother Steve has always insisted it was a gay hate crime.

Johnson’s death has been the subject of three coronial inquests.

The first inquest found Mr Johnson took his own life while the second returned an open finding.

Mr Barnes admitted that initial investigations by police “regrettably” jumped to a conclusion of suicide.

“I’m sure that was not due to any malice or other improper motives, rather it was just easier to accept what seemed to be the most obvious explanation,” Barnes said.

The third inquest into his death found Jonson was the victim of a gay hate crime and fell off the cliff as a result of actual or threatened violence.

In his findings, coroner Michael Barnes highlighted the many reports of gangs committing gay hate assaults in the area where Scott Johnson was found.

“I am of the view it is very unlikely Scott took his own life,” Mr Barnes said.

“I am persuaded to the requisite standard that Scott died as a result of a gay hate attack.

The coroner also found the area, Bluefish Point, was a well-known gay beat.

Mr Barnes also noted that Mr Johnson’s wallet was not recovered with his clothes, which were found neatly folded at the cliff’s edge.

“When Scott Johnson’s body smashed into the rocks … a life full of promise and exciting potential was tragically cut short and his family lost a cherished member,” Mr Barnes said.

In 2018, the NSW Government announced a $1 million reward for information that led to the arrest and conviction of Mr Johnson’s killer or killers.

In February, Steve doubled the police reward for new information about the death, to a total of $2 million, the first of its kind in NSW.

Police Minister David Elliot previously said the Government was determined not to give up on the “offensive” crime that ended Scott Johnson’s life.

