Breakthrough discovery in Victorian murder manhunt

Updated:

ellie price rick barbaro car
Police are looking for Rick Barbaro after Ellie Price was found dead.
The missing Mercedes belonging to a woman found dead in her Melbourne home has been found.

Ellie Price’s body was found in her South Melbourne townhouse on Monday, sparking a nationwide manhunt for Ricardo “Rick” Barbaro.

Police believe the two had an on-again, off-again relationship.

Ms Price’s car was found overnight at Diggers Rest, west of Melbourne, but there was no sighting of Mr Barbaro.

Police say Ms Price likely suffered a “violent” assault on April 28 or 29 and might have been dead for up to five days before being found.

The hunt for 33-year-old Mr Barbaro continues, with detectives from the homicide squad, fugitive taskforce and other police units searching for him.

rick barbaro ellie price car
Police are still searching for Mr Barbaro’s 2009 Toyota van. Photo: Victoria Police

Police believe Mr Barbaro could be travelling in his white 2009 Toyota Hiace van, registration 1OZ 8PC.

He is described as being 185 centimetres tall, with a solid build, black hair and olive complexion.

Detectives have called on Mr Barbaro to come forward and make contact with police, and warn that anyone harbouring or helping him could face criminal prosecution.

They have spoken to Barbaro’s family and friends and implored them not to risk criminal charges themselves by harbouring the fugitive.

He is a member of the Barbaro crime family and brother of Sydney underworld boss Pasquale Timothy Barbaro, who was gunned down in 2016.

His grandfather Peter Pasquale Barbaro was also gunned down in Brisbane in 1990, while his father’s cousin Pasquale Barbaro was killed alongside underworld figure Jason Moran while watching a children’s football training session in 2003.

Another member of the family – another Pasquale Barbaro, from Griffith – was sentenced to 30 years jail for importing what was then the world’s biggest ecstasy haul into Melbourne.

-AAP

