News Crime Scott Allan Murdoch sentenced to life in prison for murder of Kylie Blackwood

Kylie Blackwood was found dead in her Pakenham home in August 2013. Photo: Facebook/Kylie Blackwood Foundation
Scott Alan Murdoch, the man who stabbed Melbourne mother Kylie Blackwood and left her bleeding to death to be found by her 11-year-old twins, has been sentenced to life in prison for her murder.

Ms Blackwood’s daughters found her on the couch of her Pakenham home with multiple stab wounds, after she failed to pick them up from school in 2013.

After his arrest, Murdoch confessed to the murder on what would have been the first day of his trial in August last year.

He was today sentenced via videolink and will have to serve at least 36 years before he is eligible for parole.

He was also sentenced for attacking an elderly woman in Endeavour Hills months before he stabbed Ms Blackwood.

-More to come

