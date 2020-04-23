Police have urged people not to share images on social media of Wednesday night’s horror crash that killed four officers on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said the photos were taken by the 41-year-old driver of a speeding Porsche, who fled the scene after a semi-trailer ploughed into the group on the freeway about 5.40pm on Wednesday.

He said the driver had an extensive criminal history, and had tested positive for “some type of drug” after the officers stopped him.

He has been in touch with police and is expected to present himself at a police station on Thursday morning.

“There have been some images placed on Facebook that appear to have been taken by this individual at the scene, before he has left the scene,” Mr Ashton said.

“Some of those photographs were circulating last night online.

“We are talking to Facebook this morning about removing them.”

The officers had pulled the Porsche driver over for speeding on the freeway. Two constables and two senior constables were questioning him in the emergency lane when the refrigerated truck ploughed them, killing all four.

Mr Ashton said the truck was travelling at 100km/h and hit the police car so hard it spun across the lanes of the freeway, coming to a stop in the nature strip between the inbound and outbound lanes.

The truck driver remains in hospital under police guard. Police have searched his home in outer Melbourne, and hope to interview him on Thursday.

Victoria Police is in mourning after the fatalities, its highest number from a single incident.

The dead officers were a female senior constable, male senior constable and two male constables, including one new recruit.

“The whole force is reeling this morning, from the events of last night,” Mr Ashton said.

Tributes for the force and the four officers have flooded in, including from other police forces, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

“One thing is already clear: Though we may not yet know their names – we will always call them heroes,” Mr Andrews said on Wednesday night.

