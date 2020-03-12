Three dead, one critical, after stabbing spree across Melbourne

Three people have died, including one man shot by police, with a fourth person in a critical condition after what investigators believe is a random stabbing spree across Melbourne’s east.

Police believe the man stabbed a Protective Service Officer at a train station near the MCG, caught a train to the neighbouring suburb of Hawthorn, where he killed one woman and left another with life-threatening injuries, then stabbed another man in Kew who later died from his wounds.

Officers then shot the suspected killer dead while attempting to arrest him on a nearby street.

Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said officers were “forced to shoot the male offender” after trying to subdue him in a number of other ways.

Assistant Commissioner Weir said there was nothing to suggest the victims were known to the man.

“There’s nothing to indicate at this early stage that this is anything other than a random act of senseless violence,” he said.

Police are yet to formally identify the deceased.

PSO stabbed after altercation at train station

Police said the man approached two PSO’s working at Jolimont Railway Station, near the MCG, about 10.40pm on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Weir said they had “a fairly normal conversation” before the man stabbed a male PSO and fled the scene on foot.

The officers are uniformed members of protective services who monitor trains, stations and the surrounds.

The injured officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening cuts to his arm and upper body.

Assistant Commissioner Weir said the PSO would require surgery but was recovering in hospital.

Woman killed, another in critical condition

Assistant Commissioner Weir said it was believed the man fled on foot past the MCG to nearby Richmond Station, where he caught a train to Hawthorn.

Emergency services were called to Coppin Grove, where it is believed the man had an altercation with two women in the street, about 11.20pm.

One woman died at the scene, and the other is in a critical condition in hospital.

Assistant Commissioner Weir said it was believed the women were returning home and were leaving their car when they were approached.

He said it appeared neighbours called emergency services after hearing screaming, but there were no witnesses to the attack.

Suspect shot after stabbing in Kew

Police said the man then travelled to the neighbouring suburb of Kew, when he stabbed another victim – a man who police found with critical injuries near Cotham Road and Queen Street about 12.15am.

Police gave the man CPR and called an ambulance, but he died shortly after in hospital.

“A large police operation was underway by this stage, naturally, and a short time later the male suspect was located at Walton Street in Kew, and was called on to surrender by police,” Assistant Commissioner Weir said.

“He refused to do that, he approached police armed with a knife, and police have attempted to subdue him using a number of options, which haven’t worked, and have been forced to shoot the male offender.”

The suspected killer died from gunshot wounds on Walton Street.

Police established two crime scenes in Kew and uniformed officers, forensic investigators, detectives, the State Emergency Service and paramedics were at the scenes.

Assistant Commissioner Weir said police, including the Critical Incident Response Team, tried using “less-than-lethal” options, including tasers, before using firearms.

He did not confirm how many officers fired their guns, how many shots were fired or how far away the man was.

“Whilst there’s been significant carnage caused, which is really tragic, I’m just really glad for the prompt and firm and decisive action that our people took to stop the threat before he could impact harm on other people,” he said.

No apparent links to terrorism

Assistant Commissioner Weir said police were still searching for a motive for the deadly attacks.

Police are not searching for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Investigators will review footage from body-worn cameras and any tasers that were used before the man was shot.

Assistant Commissioner Weir said the suspected killer was found with a knife. Police were searching for evidence of any other knives he might have used throughout the night.

Crime Command, the Homicide Squad and Armed Crime are leading the investigation.

Assistant Commissioner Weir said in the early stages of the investigation “all the resources of Victoria Police are involved in this”.

He said while it did not appear to be terror-related, “we’re not counting anything in or anything out at this stage”.

The investigation will be overseen by Professional Standards Command, which is the protocol any time police fire a gun, and the coroner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.