Eurydice Dixon’s killer loses appeal against life sentence

Eurydice Dixon's killer stalked her across Melbourne's CBD for an hour before her death. Photo: Facebook
Jaymes Todd’s appeal bid against his life sentence for the rape and murder of Melbourne comedian Eurydice Dixon has been rejected.

The killer’s lawyer had unsuccessfully argued the man’s punishment is excessive.

Ms Dixon was nearly home from a night out at a comedy club when she was raped and murdered in June 2018.

Todd, then 19, stalked his 22-year-old victim for more than an hour before the attack at Carlton North’s Princes Park.

He was last year jailed for life and must serve 35 years before being able to apply for release on parole.

eurydice dixon murder
Jaymes Todd’s appeal against his life sentence for the murder has failed. Photo: AAP

Todd has been diagnosed with sexual sadism disorder and there is no known effective treatment for it.

His barrister, Daniel Gurvich QC, accepted his client’s “heinous and horrific” crimes warranted a severe punishment, but not as long as the one he received.

Mr Gurvich argued factors including Todd’s guilty plea, youth at the time of the killing and disadvantaged upbringing warranted a lesser sentence.

