Armed police storm pub after stand-off with burglars

Updated:

westmeadows tavern siege
Armed police surrounded the pub after reports two armed men were inside. Photo: ABC
Tactical police officers have entered a pub in Melbourne’s north where a stand-off with armed burglars occurred on Monday morning.

Heavily armed police surrounded the Westmeadows Tavern on Ardlie Street, about 20 kilometres north of the CBD, following reports of a burglary in progress about 5am.

The surrounding area was locked down as police engaged in an hours-long stand-off with the offenders inside. They eventually went into the pub, with guns drawn, about 10am.

Seven news reporter Paul Dowsley told 3AW Radio at 7am there were “a lot” of police on the scene.

“They believe that inside are burglars with long-arm firearms. They’re trying to establish at the moment if there’s actually anyone inside,” he said.

“The police vehicle is right up close lighting up the windows and they’re through the loudspeaker saying ‘come out without anything in your hands.”

“Police are sending the special operations group so they would have some real reason to believe that there are people inside.”

The Victoria Police dog squad was on the scene and people were asked to avoid the area.

No one else was in the building, a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

-more to come

-with agencies

