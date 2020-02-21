Detective stood down amid outrage at ‘victim-blaming’ comments

Queensland’s chief commissioner says the decision “had to be made” to stand down a senior Queensland detective amid outrage at his “victim-blaming” comments following the murders of Brisbane mum Hannah Clarke and her three children.

On Friday, Chief Commissioner Katarina Carroll said comments made by Detective Inspector Mark Thompson were “victim-blaming at its worst” and he subsequently voluntarily removed himself from the investigation murder-suicide investigation at Camp Hill on Wednesday.

“And I totally agreed with that,” she told him in a telephone conversation on Friday morning.

“In fairness to Mark and myself and the agency, we want to remove the noise and concentrate on the issue.

“There is a mother and three children who have been murdered and I want to concentrate on that.”

Ms Clarke, 31, died in hospital on Wednesday night, after she and her children – Aaliyah, 6, Lainah, 4 and Trey, 3 – were caught in a terrifying car inferno when their father, Rowan Baxter, ambushed the family with a knife and poured petrol on them as they headed off to school.

The children died in the flaming car. Police say Mr Baxter died on the footpath beside it, from self-inflicted wounds.

In an official update on the inquiry on Thursday, Detective Inspector Thompson said police needed to keep an open mind as to whether the deaths of Ms Clarke and her three young children were a case of a “husband being driven too far by issues” or a woman and children suffering extreme domestic violence.

He noted the outpouring of anger and grief following the deaths, and urged anyone with information about the family to come forward.

“Is this an issue of a woman suffering significant domestic violence and her and her children perishing at the hands of the husband?” he said.

“Or is this an instance of a husband being driven too far by issues that he’s suffered by certain circumstances into committing acts of this form?”

Since Ms Clarke and the children died, it has emerged that Mr Baxter, 42, had an extensive history of family violence and had been ordered by police not to come within 20 metres of his estranged wife.

Queensland Police said the family had previously been referred to support services, and they had received reports of domestic violence over several months.

Friend Manja Whaley said Ms Clarke took some time to accept she was a victim of domestic violence, even after the restraining order.

“I work in domestic violence … so when she first confided in me we spoke about the violence and for such a long time she didn’t believe she was in a domestic violence relationship,” she said.

“There was the checking of her accounts on Facebook, the accusations of her cheating … she would get dressed and she would be picking up her clothes and he would say things to her ‘like look at your stomach, that’s just disgusting’.”

Ms Clarke’s family has also spoken out about her desperate attempts to end her marriage. They called Mr Baxter a “heartless monster”, and said Ms Clarke lived in fear of being abducted by him.

Detective Inspector Thompson’s comments were immediately condemned by domestic violence campaigners, including Betty Taylor from the Red Rose Foundation and Angela Lynch, the head of the Women’s Legal Service Queensland.

“It’s giving legitimacy to what has occurred, it’s victim blaming,” Ms Lynch said.

“It’s saying that she might have caused this through her own actions. It plays into very dangerous ideas in the community around victim blaming and a whole range of myths about the family law system.”

Former Australian of the year, Rosie Batty, also condemned the murders on Friday – describing domestic violence as “the most pressing issue of terrorism our society faces”.

“A loving parent never considers murder as ever being an option or a solution,” she said.

“No one is ‘driven’ to murder, no matter the circumstances or situation they find themselves in. Murder is a decision that is deliberate and driven by the need to exact revenge and achieve the ultimate act of power and control.

Meanwhile, Ms Batty called for more leadership on Australia’s “epidemic” of domestic violence.

“This is the most pressing issue of terrorism our society faces – where at least one woman a week is murdered,” she said.

“It is too painful and confronting for us to even face and acknowledge how many children are murdered by an abusive parent, but we do know that at least one in four children is affected by violence in their home.”

If you, or someone you know, needs help contact:

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 131 114

-with AAP