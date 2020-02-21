News Crime Trio charged over violent bashing death

Trio charged over violent bashing death

melbourne bashing death
Police say the fatal attack appears to be linked to an earlier road rage incident. Photo: AAP
A man has been violently beaten to death near a busy Melbourne road.

Three men aged 22, 22 and 20 have each been charged with one count of murder and will appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday.

The attack happened near Sunshine Avenue in St Albans, north-west of the Melbourne CBD, about 6pm on Thursday. All of the arrested men are from St Albans.

Paramedics tried to save the 24-year-old Werribee man but he died at the scene.

Victoria Police have linked the fatal bashing to an earlier alleged road rage, assault and theft in Walters Street, St Albans, about 4pm on Thursday.

Investigators said CCTV footage showed several people in the areas of both incidents. They have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

-with AAP

