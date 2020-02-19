Queensland Police have confirmed the 31-year-old mother involved in a fatal vehicle fire at Camp Hill in Brisbane on Wednesday morning has died from her injuries.

A police statement confirmed that Hannah Baxter had succumbed to her injuries at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital and died early on Wednesday evening.

The news came hours after her estranged husband Rowan Baxter, 42, and their children Laianah, 6, Aaliyah, 4, and Trey, 3, died inside their vehicle on a quiet suburban street in Brisbane’s east about 8.30am on Wednesday.

A major crime scene was established, with police cordoning off a large part of the street and several side streets.

Police said they were still investigating what happened, but various media reports told of witnesses saying Ms Baxter had run from the car screaming “he’s poured petrol on me” before the car burst into flames.

The couple’s Integr8 fitness website described Ms Hannah as “an enthusiastic, passionate mother of three. Coming from a highly competitive sporting background, Hannah represented Queensland in Trampoline Sports for four consecutive years.”

Until recently Mr Baxter – a one-time member of the New Zealand Warriors NRL squad in the mid-2000s – had run the fitness centre with his wife, as well as training AFL, Super Rugby and NRL players.

AAP reports the pair had separated late last year, and were trying to work out custody arrangements.

But they were not involved in any proceedings in the Family Court or Federal Court.

Neighbours reported hearing multiple explosions before seeing the car engulfed in flames.

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson later confirmed three children under 10 had died in the car.

“We have another deceased male, who was known to the children,” he said. But he would not say if the fire had been started by an accelerant.

Mr Baxter’s Facebook profile is littered with pictures of his three children, all aged under 10, along with comments he “loves them to the moon and back” and “daddy misses you all”.

Police would not comment on how the fire started.

“How the fire actually occurred has not been ascertained at the moment, so for us to call it a murder-suicide or a tragic accident, it’s inappropriate at this stage,” Detective Inspector Thompson said.

“I’ve seen some horrific scenes – this is up there with some of the best of them.

“It’s a terrible thing to be presented with.”

Paramedic Adrian Tong said seven vehicles with first responders and doctors were sent to the scene.

The first crews to arrive were confronted with dead people and the still-burning car, he said, but the inferno was quickly put out.

Mr Tong said the survivors – including a passer-by who had tried to help those in the car – immediately became the priority for paramedics.

“Somebody did step in to try and help that was close by,” Mr Tong said.

“I think he tried his best to get to the car.”

The man received non-threatening burns to his upper body and face.

Mr Tong said Ms Baxter had severe burns to a significant part of her body.

The car has been wrapped in orange plastic but appeared to have been severely damaged.

Neighbour Murray Campbell said he heard several loud bangs.

“It sounded very much like a gas cylinder explosion,” he said.

He said he called triple zero, and did not see anyone run from the car, which was engulfed in flames.

“It was just horrible – multiple explosions, very loud,” he said.

Phil Patane said he raced to the scene to check on his parents, who live in the street. He said they were distressed.

“It’s just devastating, really. You wouldn’t think it would happen here in this street.”

Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan described the incident as “horrific”.

-with agencies

Lifeline: 131 114

Kids Helpline: 1800 551 800

MensLine Australia: 1300 789 978

beyondblue: 1300 224 636