Man charged with cold case murder a day after $1m reward posted

A man suspected of killing western Sydney man Hasan Dastan in 1995 has been charged with his murder a day after a $1 million reward was offered.

The body of the 52-year-old was found with extensive skull and facial fractures in the workshop of his auto wrecker on Tattersall Road, in Blacktown 24 years ago.

Despite a police investigation at the time, no one was charged with his murder.

In 2000, a coronial inquest flagged a number of people of interest.

Last night, NSW Police arrested one of those men, Kubilay Kilincer, at a hotel in Sydney Olympic Park.

The 58-year-old Granville man was charged with murder.

His arrest was made a day after the announcement of a $1 million reward for information on the cold case.

Police detectives said it was “tenacity and determination” of investigators, as well information provided to them by the public that led to the arrest.

“The $1 million reward complimented an ongoing active investigation, without the assistance from the community it would make our job very difficult,” said Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty.

He said the arrest was made following the discovery of new evidence.

“It’s a combination of reviewing all the material, all the statements we had.”

Mr Kilincer didn’t apply for bail and appeared at Burwood Local Court on Thursday. His matter was adjourned until March in Parramatta.

-ABC