Police have raided 12 properties and arrested three people as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting of Melbourne fruiterer Paul Virgona, who was gunned down while driving to work last year.

Mr Virgona, 46, was driving to work along EastLink in Donvale, in Melbourne’s east, early on a Saturday in November 2019 when his van was sprayed with bullets, killing him.

On Wednesday morning, police raided residential and commercial properties, as well as Mongols outlaw motorcycle gang clubhouses in Ferntree Gully and Port Melbourne.

A 35-year-old man from Kilsyth and a 29-year-old man from Port Melbourne were arrested in relation to the fatal shooting.

A 30-year-old Montrose man was arrested in relation to drug offences.

Since the shooting, police have focused on a Mercedes that followed Mr Virgona from his property and was later set on fire in Mooroolbark, as well as two men who were seen leaving a Volkswagen ute near Bayswater parkland.

Police said they discovered links between two people of interest in relation to the shooting and the Mongols outlaw motorcycle gang, which led to the Echo Taskforce joining the investigation.

