Two men fighting for life after Blue Mountains shooting

Updated:

Police are looking for two men after a shooting at a house in the Blue Mountains on Friday morning. Photo: ABC News
Two men have been critically injured in a shooting in the NSW Blue Mountains.

Emergency workers were called to a Blackheath home just before 4.30am on Friday after reports of possible shots fired.

Two men, aged 25 and 31, were found suffering gunshot wounds.

The younger man was treated for a wound to his lower back and the older man was treated for a wound to his torso.

Both men were taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

Police are looking for two men who visited the home and were spotted fleeing following the altercation with the two injured men.

-AAP

