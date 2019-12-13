Two men fighting for life after Blue Mountains shooting

Two men have been critically injured in a shooting in the NSW Blue Mountains.
Emergency workers were called to a Blackheath home just before 4.30am on Friday after reports of possible shots fired.
Two men, aged 25 and 31, were found suffering gunshot wounds.
The younger man was treated for a wound to his lower back and the older man was treated for a wound to his torso.
Both men were taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.
Police are looking for two men who visited the home and were spotted fleeing following the altercation with the two injured men.
-AAP
