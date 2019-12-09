News Crime Hunt for ex-Sydney man over child abuse

Hunt for ex-Sydney man over child abuse

A global hunt is on for a high-profile man accused of abusing boys at a refuge he ran in Sydney in the 1980s. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A former resident of Australia accused of sexually abusing children in Sydney over a six-year period in the 1980s is being hunted by NSW and international police.

Simon Gordon Davies, 63, is wanted on an outstanding NSW Police warrant for 18 child sexual and indecent assault offences across the city between 1981 and 1987.

The warrant for the arrest of Mr Davies was issued in September 2016. Despite extensive inquiries, police have been unable to locate him. He is believed to be living in the United Kingdom or Europe.

“NSW Police is working closely with the Australian Federal Police and Interpol in an effort to locate Mr Davies and commence proceedings that will bring him back to NSW,” the force said in a statement on Monday.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Mr Davies is a privacy law and human rights expert who has advised governments in Australia, the US and UK.

It’s alleged many of the assaults occurred at a refuge for troubled boys in Kings Cross.

Mr Davies is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of solid build and bald.

 

Trending Now

Here’s what Australians will be splurging on this Christmas
Tony Jones Tony Abbott
Tony Jones on leaving Q&A and writing a new life story for himself
hope in the latest capital expenditure figures
Why everyone’s talking about Australia’s rare earth
Golf: Matt Jones joins the legends on Australian Open trophy
Round ball round up: Pressure builds on losing A-League coaches
Aussie farmers hit hard by dry spell are drowning in debt