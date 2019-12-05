News Crime ‘You weren’t given all the facts’: Guilty terror plotter yells at jury
Updated:

‘You weren’t given all the facts’: Guilty terror plotter yells at jury

phillip galea right wing terror
Phillip Galea arrives at court in Melbourne on Wednesday. Photo: AAP
A man found guilty of preparing a terror attack in Melbourne and creating a handbook for wannabe attackers yelled “you weren’t given all the facts” to the jury after the verdict was delivered.

Phillip Galea was found guilty of planning and preparing a terror attack, after he spoke to an associate about targeting a left-wing rally with chemical bombs.

He had also looked up the addresses of the union movement’s Trades Hall headquarters, the Melbourne Resistance Centre and the city’s anarchist club.

Galea was also found guilty of creating a document called the Patriot’s Cookbook, described as a terrorist how-to-guide by prosecutors.

“You weren’t given all the facts,” the convicted terror plotter yelled out as jury members were taken from the courtroom on Thursday.

Galea – who was associated with the far-right group Reclaim Australia – insisted the first version of the guide was meant to be a Monty Python-esque satire.

He was arrested in August 2016 at his Melbourne home.

Arson and explosives experts raided Galea’s home in November 2015 and seized five cattle prods and 362.1 grams of mercury.

Computer equipment was also seized, and it’s alleged Galea researched homemade bombs, ballistic armour and guns.

Galea described himself as a self-taught electrical engineer who was using the mercury to replicate an engine originally created by 19th century English scientist Michael Faraday.

A Victorian Supreme Court jury began its deliberations on Monday afternoon. The guilty verdicts were returned on Thursday.

-AAP

