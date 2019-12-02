Man in serious condition after Sydney park stabbing

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed several times while on an early morning jog in a Sydney park.

The injured man, who is in his 20s, staggered to a nearby McDonald’s to get help after being stabbed four times in the back about 5am on Monday.

He had been attacked while he was jogging around Lake Woodcroft in Blacktown.

JOGGER ATTACKED – There’s a manhunt underway at Lake Woodcroft after a man on an early morning jog was stabbed 4 times in the back. He made it to a nearby McDonalds to get help before being taken to hospital. More to come @9NewsSyd pic.twitter.com/TCRF1hmIv8 — Hannah Sinclair (@hansinclair9) December 1, 2019

Staff called police and paramedics to the takeaway outlet in Richmond Road, Woodcroft. NSW police said the man was treated by paramedics and taken to Westmead Hospital in a serious condition.

Crime scenes have been established and inquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

–more to come