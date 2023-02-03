News Coronavirus Regular backs rapid tests as COVID-19 case numbers fall
Regular backs rapid tests as COVID-19 case numbers fall

The TGA has strongly defended COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in the Australian market. Photo: Getty
The number of COVID-19 cases across the country continues to fall as the medical regulator leaps to the defence of rapid antigen tests.

There were 18,590 cases reported over the past seven days, representing a 16 per cent dip from the previous week.

The number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 also dropped by 14.5 per cent in the weekly figures, along with cases in aged care.

NSW Chief Medical Officer Kerry Chant said all indicators were pointing in the right direction.

“We may be approaching the bottom of this wave,” Dr Chant said.

As case numbers tumble, the Therapeutic Goods Administration has issued a statement in defence of rapid antigen tests, rejecting a study published by researchers at James Cook University.

“The Therapeutic Goods Administration is aware of recent media reports that are critical of the performance of several COVID-19 rapid antigen tests on the Australian market,” the regulator said.

“The TGA disagrees with these assertions.

“Consumers can be assured that if used correctly, RATs continue to be an important part of detecting and managing COVID-19 infections.”

WEEKLY VIRUS FIGURES:

NSW: 6567 cases, 88 deaths

Victoria: 3056 cases, 70 deaths

SA: 1286 cases, 14 deaths

NT: 166 cases, no deaths

