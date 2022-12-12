No more free COVID-19 PCR tests without referral from 2023 in Australia, government announces

Patients will need a referral in order to get a free COVID PCR test from next year, under sweeping changes to how the country manages the virus.

Under a new national management plan for 2023, the government is set to move away from “COVID exceptionalism”.

“Over 2023, Australia will transition to managing COVID-19 in a similar way to other respiratory viruses,” the plan said.

The government will spend $2.8 million on the national plan for 2023, while warning COVID will continue to impact Australians.

Under the changes put forward by the plan, a referral from a medical or nurse practitioner will be needed in order for patients to receive a free PCR test.

The plan said testing won’t be used as a surveillance tool like it was during previous lockdowns, but will instead be targeted in order for eligible patients to get faster access to antiviral treatments.

Access to antivirals will be provided following a positive PCR or rapid antigen test.

“There will be an ongoing need to evaluate and optimise how we test, who we test and when we test people for COVID-19 over the course of 2023,” the plan said.

“Over the next 12 months, COVID-19 testing requirements will be aligned with testing arrangements associated with other respiratory illnesses.”

People in high-risk populations, such as older Australians, Indigenous people as well as those with a disability will be prioritised for PCR testing.

Health Minister Mark Butler said the government’s priority was to minimise the incidence of death and severe illness, particularly focusing on those most at risk.

“The national plan provides clear guidance to the community and healthcare providers on how the Australian government will play its part in managing COVID-19 into the future,” Mr Butler said.

“We will continue to protect those most at risk, while ensuring we have the capacity to respond to future waves and variants.”

The national plan recognises that COVID-19 continues to disproportionately affect some Australians and outlines a suite of measures including a forward plan for vaccine procurement and administration and additional help for those in aged care, Indigenous Australians, the disabled and multicultural communities;

It will also support effective COVID-19 testing to limit the spread and ensure that those most at risk of severe disease have fast access to care and treatments and strengthen the National Medical Stockpile safety net and pandemic preparedness capability.

Mr Butler said the government would continue to adapt Australia’s COVID-19 response in line with the epidemiology, with constant monitoring and communication on any changes to be delivered through the National COVID-19 Community Protection Framework.

The minister said given the significant impact of the virus on older Australians, it remained crucial for aged care services to ensure their clients receive appropriate protection from infection and that any cases in their facilities are properly managed.

