Live

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has tested positive for COVID-19 a second time and gone into isolation.

Mr Albanese has postponed a meeting of state and territory leaders, which was meant to reach solutions on high energy prices.

“This afternoon I had a routine PCR test which has returned a positive result for COVID-19,” he said on Monday.

“I encourage anyone who is unwell to test and to take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbours well.”

The prime minister is up to date with his booster shots.

Meeting was set to focus on energy prices

Wednesday’s national cabinet meeting was to focus on energy prices, with the federal government determined to act on soaring power bills before Christmas.

Mr Albanese wants to strike a balance between coal and gas companies making a profit and households and small businesses affording to keep the lights on.

“I don’t think there is a premier or chief minister who will sit back and say ‘yep, this is all OK’ as prices continue to rise,” he said before the meeting was postponed.

Mr Albanese’s planned trip to Papua New Guinea next week is also up in the air.

He first contracted COVID during the federal election campaign, forcing him into isolation for a week. He still managed to campaign and do interviews from home as his frontbench team took charge of the bustling media schedule.

-AAP