News Coronavirus Power talks off as PM laid low with COVID
Updated:
Live

Power talks off as PM laid low with COVID

Albanese tests positive to COVID for second time

10 News First – Disclaimer
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has tested positive for COVID-19 a second time and gone into isolation.

Mr Albanese has postponed a meeting of state and territory leaders, which was meant to reach solutions on high energy prices.

“This afternoon I had a routine PCR test which has returned a positive result for COVID-19,” he said on Monday.

“I encourage anyone who is unwell to test and to take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbours well.”

The prime minister is up to date with his booster shots.

Meeting was set to focus on energy prices

Wednesday’s national cabinet meeting was to focus on energy prices, with the federal government determined to act on soaring power bills before Christmas.

Mr Albanese wants to strike a balance between coal and gas companies making a profit and households and small businesses affording to keep the lights on.

“I don’t think there is a premier or chief minister who will sit back and say ‘yep, this is all OK’ as prices continue to rise,” he said before the meeting was postponed.

Mr Albanese’s planned trip to Papua New Guinea next week is also up in the air.

He first contracted COVID during the federal election campaign, forcing him into isolation for a week. He still managed to campaign and do interviews from home as his frontbench team took charge of the bustling media schedule.

-AAP

Topics:

Anthony Albanese COVID-19
Follow Us

Live News

World Cup
Qatar World Cup: What the Socceroos’ best performance means for the game in Australia
Simple myGov change becomes quantum leap as digital services rebooted
A general view of Chadstone the Fashion Capital around Christmas
Vouchers or a cash splash are popular gifts this thrifty Christmas
Prince Harry says ‘it’s a dirty game’ in new Netflix trailer
Are we alone in the universe? Aussie space observatory could unlock the answer
Kanye West tattoo
Tattoo studio offers free Kanye West ink removal as rapper shares his ‘love’ for Hitler