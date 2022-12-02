COVID cases rising faster in NSW, Victoria

Live

The latest COVID-19 wave is showing no sign of ending, as weekly cases jump 20 per cent in NSW and Victoria.

Some 37,796 people in NSW were diagnosed with the virus this week, 6000 more than last week, while Victoria’s weekly total of almost 27,000 was 5000 up on last week.

It builds on the increases recorded last week of 10 to 15 per cent.

A mixture of new Omicron sub-variants has been blamed for the spike in infections, as they are said to be more immune evasive and are responding to waning immunity from past infection and past vaccination.

These sub-variants include the XBF recombinant strain (a combination of BA.2.75 and BA.5) and existing sub-variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1, BA 2.75, along with the XBB recombinant.

On Thursday, a cruise ship carrying COVID-infected passengers docked at Port Melbourne’s Station Pier.

More than 2000 passengers disembarked from The Grand Princess cruise ship, where ambulances were on hand to transport several sick passengers to hospital.

It is unclear exactly how many passengers were infected with the virus at the time of the ship’s arrival but operator Princess Cruises said it was a small percentage.

About 95 per cent of passengers were required to show proof of vaccination and those who tested positive were forced to isolate for at least five days.

Premier Daniel Andrews said emergency services were at the port early on Thursday to provide support to passengers.

The Department of Health said there was no correlation between COVID infections on cruise ships and a recent rise in case numbers.

Latest COVID-19 figures

NSW: 37,796 cases, 32 deaths

Victoria: 26,971 cases, 54 deaths

– AAP