Complacency over COVID-19 despite new wave

Almost two-thirds of Australians believe the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind them, despite a new wave of infections and different variants of the virus emerging, research by Pfizer suggests.

One in three people is less likely to get tested for COVID-19 when they have symptoms now compared with a year ago.

The findings have prompted stark warnings from health professionals.

University of Sydney infectious diseases specialist Professor Robert Booy said the apparent decline in testing was a major concern and urged Australians to keep up to date with their COVID vaccinations.

“Recent federal government data has shown COVID-19 still poses a very real risk to the health of our communities as we move into a new wave of infections, specifically to those at higher risk of serious illness,” Professor Booy said.

“Testing earlier means people can seek medical advice sooner and can access anti-viral medicines faster if they are eligible.”

Almost two-thirds of Australians are also less concerned about how COVID is affecting their community, while about half aren’t as worried about their own risk of serious illness.

One in five people who are at higher risk from COVID-19, such as those aged over 70 or those with health conditions such as heart disease, are less likely to get tested or see a doctor if they experience symptoms.

The research findings are based on a November survey of 1000 Australian adults by Pfizer Australia.

Higher-risk people are more likely to be severely ill and hospitalised because of COVID, so it was important they acted fast and spoke to their general practitioner if they tested positive, Hearts4heart founder Tanya Hall said.

Cases of the virus have again risen across Australia, with a daily average of almost 10,800 cases for the week ending November 15 – an increase of about 38 per cent on the previous week.

It is estimated 9800 Australians died from COVID-19 in the first 10 months of 2022, making it the third leading cause of death between January and October, according to the Actuaries Institute.

Australian authorities are closely monitoring a second Omicron variant’s transmission overseas, and all indications are that a new COVID-19 wave has started in the country, chief medical officer Paul Kelly has said.

In NSW, case numbers are rising at a slower rate than in previous weeks, which is consistent with the national trend.

Deaths reported in the past week fell in NSW but increased by 50 per cent in Victoria.

Weekly virus data by jurisdiction

NSW: 31,531 cases, 25 deaths

31,531 cases, 25 deaths Victoria: 22,281 cases, 68 deaths

22,281 cases, 68 deaths Queensland: 10,082 cases, 14 deaths

-AAP