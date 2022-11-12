Cruise ship with virus outbreak docks

Live

A cruise ship carrying about 800 COVID-19 positive passengers has docked in Sydney.

Hundreds of those aboard the Majestic Princess began disembarking at Circular Quay early Saturday morning.

Operator Princess Cruises said COVID positive patients had been isolating and every passenger had been given a rapid antigen test in the 24 hours before arrival.

While people with the virus are currently not required to isolate in Australian jurisdictions, it’s recommended they stay home while unwell.

The ship has been travelling around New Zealand for the past 12 days and is set to head on to Melbourne on Saturday afternoon.

Approximately 4600 passengers and crew were aboard.

Vice President of Princess Cruises Stuart Allison said the company had assisted COVID-19 positive passengers in accessing private transport and accommodation.

She said those with the virus were separated from other passengers while disembarking.

“We understand this current wave of COVID-19 is concerning to many in the community and we take our responsibility in keeping everyone safe very seriously,” Ms Allison said in a statement.

A NSW Health spokesperson said the virus risk level for the vessel had been raised to tier three, meaning a high level of transmission.

The outbreak comes after a jump in cases across Australia over the past week, prompting Queensland to ask residents to mask up in health facilities, indoors and on public transport.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

– AAP