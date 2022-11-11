States vary on COVID approach, as fourth wave gathers pace

Live

Most Australian states and territories are holding the line on mask-wearing, even as COVID numbers continue to jump across Australia.

The Queensland government urged residents to don face coverings from Thursday, as the state enters its fourth COVID-19 wave.

The state government has raised the alert level under its traffic-light pandemic response to amber from green, telling people to be alert but not alarmed.

Queenslanders are advised to voluntarily wear masks in health facilities, indoors and on public transport, and make sure their vaccinations are up to date.

“We are entering another wave here in Queensland as in other states of Australia, and this is not unexpected,” chief health officer John Gerrard told ABC radio on Friday.

So far, the bulk of cases linked to the new BQ.1 variant are in northern Brisbane and on the Gold Coast.

COVID hospitalisations in Queensland have more than doubled to 205 in the past week, while 73 people have died and 21,761 new cases have been recorded since the beginning of October.

Dr Gerrard said the peak of the latest wave was expected within weeks.

“The duration of these waves is unclear … we believe the peak will certainly be before Christmas, some time early in December,” he said.

But mask advice has not shifted in NSW, with Premier Dominic Perrottet saying authorities were looking to health experts to get the balance right.

“We do advise people when you’re visiting aged-care facilities to wear masks and in hospitals,” Mr Perrottet told Sydney radio 2GB on Friday.

“Here in NSW, we’re open and free.”

NSW’s weekly tally of COVID cases leapt by 7350 this week, with 19,800 detected in the seven days to 4pm Thursday.

Chief health officer Kerry Chant said surveillance data showed there were already high levels of community transmission.

“I can confirm we are entering the fourth wave of COVID,” she told ABC News.

“The wave is taking off with some trajectory, it will be quite a steep wave and hopefully the decline will be equally as steep.

In Victoria, Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan also said there had been no change to health advice, despite a 62 per cent spike in cases in the past week.

But the government did say face masks remained a low-cost and highly effective tool to help reduce transmission.

“It is a timely reminder,” Ms Allen said on Friday.

“Doesn’t matter whether you’ve got the cold, the flu or COVID, it just makes sense to stay home if you’re sick.”

This week’s Victoria’s chief health officer, Brett Sutton, released a video urging people to follow a host of tips to avoid catching the virus.

Brett Sutton's tips on avoiding COVID

The Northern Territory “strongly” encourages, but no longer requires, residents to get tested if they feel unwell. Face masks are still recommended in indoor settings.

University of South Australia biostatistics chair Professor Adrian Esterman said a mix of waning immunity and few public health measures was driving the new wave.

“Many people have had their last dose of vaccine over six months ago and by now have comparatively little protection against symptomatic disease,” Professor Esterman said.

“The onus is now on the other states and territories to follow Queensland’s lead and upgrade their health advice.”

Meanwhile, a cruise ship carrying thousands of people that potentially has hundreds of COVID cases on board is heading to Sydney.

The Majestic Princess is due back on Saturday after a 12-day voyage around New Zealand.

Under the three-tier classification for cruises, COVID-19 is deemed to be having a “moderate impact” on the vessel’s staffing and resources, with up to 10 per cent of people infected.

With 4600 passengers and crew, that equates to up to 455 positive cases.

“Cruising is a higher risk activity and cases of COVID-19 are expected on board cruise lines,” a NSW government spokesperson said.

Princess Cruises said it had strict and robust protocols.

“We continue to monitor closely some of the guests who tested positive to COVID-19 on board Majestic Princess,” a spokesperson said.

“These guests are being cared for in their staterooms by our medical and support staff.”

Weekly virus data by jurisdiction

NSW: 19,800 cases, 22 deaths

19,800 cases, 22 deaths Victoria: 16,636 cases, 41 deaths

16,636 cases, 41 deaths Queensland: 5828 cases, 15 deaths

-with AAP

