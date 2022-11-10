Queensland entering fourth COVID-19 wave: Premier

Live

Queenslanders are being advised to wear face masks in some settings as the state enters its fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitalisations have more than doubled to 205 in the past week, while 73 people have died and 21,761 new cases have been recorded since the beginning of October.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the virus alert level will rise from green to amber on Thursday.

That means face marks are recommended in indoor settings where people can’t socially distance, healthcare facilities and around older or vulnerable people.

“The fourth wave that we have been expecting, now, we believe, has arrived but no one should be alarmed,” the premier told parliament on Thursday.

“We have been living with this virus for a long time and Queenslanders know what to do.”

People are advised to take a rapid antigen test every two days if someone in their household has COVID.

Queensland’s vaccination rate remains at 91.5 per cent with Health Minister Yvette D’Ath urging people to book in for booster shots to better protect against a fourth wave.

“We know that some of the best protection against this virus comes from ensuring that we are fully up to date without booster doses,” she said.

“For most people under 30, it means having three shots. If you’re 50 and over you need, for any person who hasn’t had their third or fourth dose and is eligible, to do so.

“I implore them to head down to the local GP or pharmacy and protect themselves in anticipation of this fourth wave.”

Vulnerable Queenslanders may also be eligible to receive COVID-19 antivirus coupled with vaccination.

“This provides significant protection against the virus and provides the best chance of preventing serious illness,” Ms D’Ath said.

“Queenslanders have been put to the test time and time again and each and every time we have prevailed. I’m sure this time will be no different.”

The state government passed laws last month to scale back the CHO’s pandemic powers to order the state’s borders shut, lock down cities or mandate vaccines for the general public.

Dr Gerrard will be able to order COVID-19 cases to isolate and close contacts to quarantine and mandate face masks and vaccination in health facilities for another 12 months.

People who test positive for COVID-19 need to isolate and those with symptoms can also be legally ordered to quarantine in one place for up to seven days.

Face mask and vaccination mandates are able to be enforced in hospitals, disability and other high-risk health settings.