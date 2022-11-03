Some might think the COVID-19 pandemic is over, but another wave of cases is expected in the next few weeks.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant on Thursday warned of a COVID wave that is about to hit New South Wales and stressed the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted.

Associate Professor Paul Griffin, an epidemiologist from the University of Queensland, said there is a rise in case numbers.

“Hopefully it will follow the trajectory we’ve seen some of these new variants do in other countries where it’s a [wave that is] not too high and and fairly short lived,” Dr Griffin said.

Another COVID Christmas

COVID won’t be taking a break over Christmas, and Dr Griffin advises against going overboard.

He believes people should consider following the health advice given over the past few years to ensure a happy holiday period.

There are a few steps people can take to avoid having their holiday plans being interrupted, he said.

For example, wear a mask and practise social distancing when possible.

If you’re sick or have symptoms, don’t assume it isn’t COVID.

Instead, get tested and stay home so that you don’t spread the virus and ruin other people’s plans.

“Particularly if it’s a gathering with lots of people … get a test and stay home until you’re well if you’re positive,” he said.

If you have gatherings planned for Christmas or the New Year, take some simple steps to reduce the risk of spreading COVID.

Dr Griffin suggests trying to have gatherings outdoors, if possible, or in well-ventilated spaces with open doors and windows, or even a fan.

“You know focusing on those simple things is not over-reacting and [won’t interrupt] your plans too much and will certainly go a very long way to controlling that risk,” he said.

End of pandemic in sight

It may feel as though the pandemic is dragging out, but there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

The World Health Organisation has put out some messaging saying the end is in sight, Dr Griffin said.

But to cross the finish line there are some things we need to do and continue to do.

Just because masks are no longer mandated, it doesn’t mean experts want you to stop wearing them.

“We still want to encourage them,” he said.

In addition to wearing masks, Dr Griffin said our focus needs to be on getting people vaccinated and boosted, as well as educating people on the importance of testing and therapies.

“So if we get all those things right, then I think we’re probably pretty close to the finish side,” he said.

However, complacency is our “biggest enemy”, which is concerning as we are likely going to see cycles of COVID for the foreseeable future.

He said we now have a very “powerful tool in our arsenal”, the Omicron-specific booster and he implores people to get it so we can minimise the risk going forward.

Pandemic fatigue hits hard

Dr Griffin gets it – everyone is over this pandemic.

“I think people are really just sick of all this. There’s a lot of pandemic fatigue and so I think a lot of people switch off even when the right messages are being communicated,” he said.

Even with constant stand-ups from chief health officers and daily case numbers being a thing of the past, it’s important people grasp the fact that we are still in a pandemic.

He said there is still a need to engage the community and communicate what the risk level is and tangible steps people can take.

“There’s so much miscommunication still out there, that it’s really tough for people to navigate,” he said.

“So, I think that’s where we can potentially do more to make sure we are getting those right messages out there .

“People understand that we’re not trying to promote fear or excessive concern, but just trying to get the balance right.”