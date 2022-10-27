New COVID summer spike unlikely: Butler

Live

The federal health minister does not expect summer to bring with it the steep spike in COVID cases that was experienced last year.

While isolation requirements have been removed for people who have tested positive for COVID, Mark Butler said a decline in overall cases was still expected in coming months.

Last summer saw a spike in the number of COVID cases, which led to travel plans being disrupted for many Australians, and states and territories reintroducing some restrictions.

However, Mr Butler said a repeat during the upcoming festive period was unlikely.

“We’ve been able to continue to see the steep decline in that third Omicron wave that we experienced through the course of winter 2022,” he told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

“The last week, for example, saw a 14 per cent reduction in the number of COVID cases – that was the first week in which there was no mandatory isolation period across the country.”

The isolation period was lowered from seven to five days before being scrapped altogether this month, following the latest meeting of national cabinet.

Mr Butler said modelling of the virus was continuing.

“I’ve noted the advice from some chief health officers that although there is some modelling that expects the possibility of another wave over the course of summer, they now expect that to be smaller and shorter,” he said.

Mr Butler reiterated his concerns that there were more than five million people who were not up-to-date with COVID boosters.

He said advice on an annual booster program was unlikely to be considered this year, but that such a proposal may be considered next year.

