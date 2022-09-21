Doctors alarmed as another state dumps face masks

Live

Victoria will follow other Australian states and territories, scrapping rules requiring masks on public transport.

The state government has just announced its decision, which follows similar moves by NSW, Queensland and South Australia this week.

In Victoria, masks will no longer be required on public transport or in taxis, rideshare vehicles from midnight Thursday.

They will remain strongly recommended in indoor settings, in situations where people can’t physically distance, for those who have COVID symptoms and for anyone who may be immunocompromised or vulnerable to COVID.

“These sensible changes provide consistency for the community on mask wearing requirements and I thank the Chief Health Officer for his advice on this matter,” state Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said on Wednesday.

“As we move to living with COVID, it’s important we ensure enduring behaviour change in the community – and that means giving people the choice to wear masks to protect themselves and those around them.”

Victoria’s move to fall into line with other states was flagged earlier this week, when Premier Daniel Andrews said the state’s health authorities had “at all times sought to be nationally constant” on pandemic rules.

Masks are also no longer required on public transport in Western Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory. They remain mandatory on public transport for people aged 12 and older in the ACT.

The are also still required in some high-risk settings in some states, including health care settings.

However, this week’s decisions have sparked concern among doctors. Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson said governments continued to make serious decisions with no consultation and no discussion.

“This is a major decision which will have consequences, and it should have been done with national consensus and clear health guidance,” he said.

“Masks kept us safe from infection when we didn’t have a vaccine, and they continue to be an effective, low-cost, low-hassle and proven way to protect ourselves and others.”

Professor Robson said COVID was still very serious, particularly for vulnerable populations, and was deadly for many people.

“Restrictions are being loosened, including time in isolation, and we still don’t have any sign this was based on medical evidence,” he said.

Professor Robson said decisions to abandon mask rules were being made even as worrying data was still being released, including in relation to aged care.

“Many of our most vulnerable people in the community are the ones that use public transport the most,” he said.

“Masks are the last of the sensible protections, and we urge people not to abandon using them.”

Ms Thomas said masks remained a low-cost and effective tool to help reduce transmission and protect the most at-risk members of the community. Vaccinations were also important.

“It’s vitally important that Victorians stay up to date with their COVID vaccinations, to help prevent serious illness and to ease pressure on the health system,” she said.

– AAP