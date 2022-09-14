Paid pandemic leave extended indefinitely

Live

National cabinet has agreed to an indefinite extension of paid pandemic leave for COVID-positive workers.

The payments for infected people while they are away from work were set to expire at the end of the month.

But in a major agreement reached at the latest meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and state and territory leaders on Wednesday, they will remain as long as mandatory isolation periods are required for those who catch the virus.

Mr Albanese said the payments would be shared 50-50 between the Commonwealth and states and territories.

“We remain obviously of the view that if people are sick, whether from COVID or from other health issues, they should not be at work and that is important,” he said in Sydney.

“The government has a responsibility to provide support during that period for the appropriate period which is designated.”

So far $2.2 billion have been paid out in pandemic leave since the scheme began. It was initially due to expire at the beginning of July but were extended to September following backlash and a rise in COVID cases.

Mr Albanese said there was “some evidence” of people defrauding the payment scheme.

Services Australia data indicated that about 13 per cent of claims were from people who had sought the payment more than four times – “that is a claim every 6.5 weeks or more”, he said.

Overall, about 2.6 per cent of claims automatically triggered fraud checks, and about 15 per cent of those led to claims being withdrawn.

Under the deal struck on Wednesday, claims will be limited to a maximum of three payments over six months, except in extraordinary cases. The payment will remain at a maximum of $540 for people required to isolate for five days.

Mr Albanese said there would be no change yet to isolation requirements of five days for most symptomatic COVID cases and seven days for workers in high-risk settings.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews had been strong proponents of payments continuing while isolation remained a requirement for those with the virus.

Mr Albanese said any move to shorter isolation periods was not discussed in detail at Wednesday’s meeting. However, it is likely to be on the agenda when he and first ministers meet in person in a fortnight.

“What we are seeing is gradually a move towards COVID being treated like other health issues,” he said.

That discussion will come as other nations also further loosen rules imposed earlier in the pandemic.

Mr Albanese said infections in aged care in Australia had declined to just a quarter of their peak in July.

“We will have a discussion about future arrangements on the 30 September when the national cabinet will meet in person,” he said.

“We are making some preparations as well over a potential wave during the northern winter, so that preparation and how we will respond will be a source of further discussion from chief health officers.

“But there was no discussion about the detail as to changes. We will take advice on that, and will make a decision at an appropriate time.”

– with AAP